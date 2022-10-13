Florida road rage shooting: Dads fired shots at each other, injuring each other's daughters: sheriff

A Florida road rage incident was caught on video. Two dads opened fire at each other, shooting each other's daughters, Nassau County officials said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Two girls were shot over the weekend when their fathers allegedly opened fire at each other during a road rage incident that was caught on camera in Florida.

ABC affiliate WJAX reports William Hale, 35, of Georgia, and Frank Allisson, 43, of Florida exchanged gunfire during a road rage incident along US Route 1 in the Jacksonville area Saturday evening.

Both men were "speeding, driving erratically and brake-checking each other" before the shooting, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

At some point during the incident, Leeper said they fired shots at each other's vehicles, and both their daughters were injured during the incident.

Hale's 5-year-old daughter was struck in the leg, and Allison's 14-year-old daughter was also hit, suffering a collapsed lung.

"What is scarier than one crazy driver with a gun than two crazy drivers with a gun?" Leeper said. "Thankfully, no one was killed in this incident, but it could have easily turned out that way because two people were acting stupid and let their tempers get the best of them. It could have been two dead kids because of two stupid grown men."

Leeper urged drivers to not engage someone if they find themselves in a similar situation.

"Someone who's driving aggressively around you, let him go," Leeper said. "Slow down. Go the other direction. Get the vehicle description if you can and call police."