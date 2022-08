Fighting food insecurity in western Cook County

WESTCHESTER< Ill. (WLS) -- For some families in western Cook County, it's a struggle everyday to to put food on the table.

But the Westchester Food Pantry is helping fighting insecurity.

Amanda Grant, executive director of the Westchester Food Pantry join us Sunday to talk about the issue and how inflation is contributing to the problem.

She also discussed ways people can help.

For more information, visit westchesterfoodpantry.org.