Thanksgiving 2019: Americans secretly hate cranberry sauce, study reveals

Instacart conducted an online survey with The Harris Poll, asking more than 2,000 Americans how they feel about Thanksgiving.
Twenty-nine percent of people say they don't like cranberry sauce but eat it anyway.
Green bean casserole comes in second.
Twenty-two percent of those asked eat sweet potatoes even though they don't like it and 21% of folks don't even like pumpkin pie.
The biggest dislike was definitely cranberry sauce, nearly half of those surveyed said it was "disgusting."
The top offenders are:
- Canned cranberry sauce (29%)
- Green bean casserole (24%)
- Sweet potatoes / sweet potato casserole (22%)
- Pumpkin pie (21%)
- Turkey (19%)
And when the big meal is all said and done... leftovers are the go-to right? Not so fast.
According to the study, 23% of Americans are not interested in saving Thanksgiving leftovers. Millennials are anti-leftovers! 32% of Millennials say they are not interested in saving Thanksgiving leftovers