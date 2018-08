Briki Cafe raising money for victims of Greece wildfires

Some really delicious Greek food can be found in the Chicago suburbs.Briki Cafe in Addison serves up authentic, made-from-scratch dishes. And right now, they are donating part of their proceeds to help those impacted by the wildfires in Greece.Frank Georgacopoulos and Brandon Kratz from Briki Café joined ABC7 Sunday morning.Event: Greek Wildfire Relief EventHours: 8 a.m.-midnight on August 25. From August 20- September 30, a portion of grain bowl sales will be donated to relief effortsAddress: 1453 W. Lake Street, Addison ,IL 60101Link: Brikicafe.com Power Grain Bowls (Recipe courtesy Frank Georgacopoulos/Bricki CafeIngredients:Extra Virgin Olive OilSalt1 roasted beet, sliced into rounds2 to 3 cups cooked quinoa and barley (from 1 cup uncooked quinoa and barley, prepared according to package)2 cups cooked brown rice and red rice2 cups cooked chickpeas or from canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed2 cups cherry tomatoes, halvedcup peperoncini2 red onion, shaved1 cup sliced English cucumber1 cup fresh chopped kaleHandful pitted Kalamata olivesSprinkle crumbled feta cheese, optionalCooked protein (optional) chicken gyro, pork belly gyro, chicken breastFor the dressing:1/3 cup Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil2 1/2 tbsp fresh lemon juice1 T roasted garlic2 1/2 tsp quality Dijon mustardSalt and pepperHandful fresh parsleyInstructions:1. Cook protein. In a non-stick pan or skillet, heat 2tbsp olive oil over medium-high heat until shimmering but not smoking. Add protein of choice and heat till warmed up. Season lightly with salt.2. Prepare dressing. Add the dressing ingredients to a mason jar. Close the lid tightly, and give it a good shake. Set aside for now (but shake again before using).3. Assemble grain bowls. Divide the cooked barley, quinoa, brown and red rice, and chickpeas equally among four dinner bowls (it'll come to 1/2 cup of each per bowl). Add cooked beet, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, chick peas, protein choice, kale, and kalamata olives. Season lightly with salt, pepper, if you like. Drizzle a bit of the dressing on top (about 2 tbsp per bowl). Finish with crumbled feta, if you like.4. Serve at room temperature or warm, if barley and quinoa were just cooked. It's best to mix the ingredients in each bowl to allow the dressing flavors to infuse. If you have a bit of dressing left, serve it alongside.