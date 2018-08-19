Briki Cafe raising money for victims of Greece wildfires

Some really delicious Greek food can be found in the Chicago suburbs.
Briki Cafe in Addison serves up authentic, made-from-scratch dishes. And right now, they are donating part of their proceeds to help those impacted by the wildfires in Greece.
Frank Georgacopoulos and Brandon Kratz from Briki Café joined ABC7 Sunday morning.
Event: Greek Wildfire Relief Event
Hours: 8 a.m.-midnight on August 25. From August 20- September 30, a portion of grain bowl sales will be donated to relief efforts
Address: 1453 W. Lake Street, Addison ,IL 60101
Link: Brikicafe.com
Power Grain Bowls (Recipe courtesy Frank Georgacopoulos/Bricki Cafe
Ingredients:
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Salt
1 roasted beet, sliced into rounds
2 to 3 cups cooked quinoa and barley (from 1 cup uncooked quinoa and barley, prepared according to package)
2 cups cooked brown rice and red rice
2 cups cooked chickpeas or from canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed
2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
cup peperoncini
2 red onion, shaved
1 cup sliced English cucumber
1 cup fresh chopped kale
Handful pitted Kalamata olives
Sprinkle crumbled feta cheese, optional
Cooked protein (optional) chicken gyro, pork belly gyro, chicken breast
For the dressing:
1/3 cup Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 1/2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
1 T roasted garlic
2 1/2 tsp quality Dijon mustard
Salt and pepper
Handful fresh parsley
Instructions:
1. Cook protein. In a non-stick pan or skillet, heat 2tbsp olive oil over medium-high heat until shimmering but not smoking. Add protein of choice and heat till warmed up. Season lightly with salt.
2. Prepare dressing. Add the dressing ingredients to a mason jar. Close the lid tightly, and give it a good shake. Set aside for now (but shake again before using).
3. Assemble grain bowls. Divide the cooked barley, quinoa, brown and red rice, and chickpeas equally among four dinner bowls (it'll come to 1/2 cup of each per bowl). Add cooked beet, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, chick peas, protein choice, kale, and kalamata olives. Season lightly with salt, pepper, if you like. Drizzle a bit of the dressing on top (about 2 tbsp per bowl). Finish with crumbled feta, if you like.
4. Serve at room temperature or warm, if barley and quinoa were just cooked. It's best to mix the ingredients in each bowl to allow the dressing flavors to infuse. If you have a bit of dressing left, serve it alongside.
