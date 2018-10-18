FOOD & DRINK

Buffalo Wild Wings introduces pumpkin spice wings

EMBED </>More Videos

Pumpkin spice flavoring is everywhere - in and on everything, from your coffee to your candles, your pancakes to your dish soap. But the latest menu addition has people asking, are we #PSL outta control?

Pumpkin spice flavoring is everywhere - in and on everything, from your coffee to your candles, your pancakes to your dish soap.

But the latest menu addition has people asking, are we #PSL outta control?

Buffalo Wild Wings has now entered pumpkin-spice-palooza with BBQ Pumpkin Ale sauce to accompany its wings.

"It's fall's favorite flavor," they say. "Ale mixes with BBQ flavors and pumpkin spice for a taste of the season."

Available for a limited time only, of course.

What do you think - would you try it?
Related Topics:
foodbig talkersbuzzworthyfoodu.s. & worldrestaurant
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Eat, drink, explore: your guide to 3 new businesses in Pilsen
INTERSECT brings coffee, tea, breakfast, brunch and more to the heart of Pilsen
Wine lovers, this Advent calendar is for you!
Burgers, bbq and more: What's trending on Chicago's food scene?
Elf Spaghetti homage on Loop restaurant menu
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
12 killed in shooting at nightclub in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
PHOTOS: Deadly shooting in Thousand Oaks nightclub
Massive indoor sports, educational facility opening in Pullman
Teen who killed girlfriend and put her under the sink shared graphic images of her murder
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Thursday with light snow at night
Chicago could see first measurable snow of the season this week
Trump revels in victories, revokes CNN reporter's press credentials
Show More
Community meeting aims to address Hyde Park Halloween vandalism
Racist graffiti found at Oak Park-River Forest HS
4 injured in Buffalo Grove crash
Woman records mouse inside AMC theater
Breaking Bad movie confirmed by Bryan Cranston
More News