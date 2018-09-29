Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
Weather
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
FOOD & DRINK
Chew On This: Leghorn Chicken
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4367627" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Leghorn Chicken serves up unusual takes on classic fried chicken.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WLS
Saturday, September 29, 2018 07:57AM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Everyone loves nachos, but Leghorn Chicken doesn't serve up just any nachos.
Their nachos are fried chicken skins topped with cheese and jalapanos.
Leghorn Chicken is located at 959 North Western Avenue in Chicago.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
food
chicken
food
restaurant
Chicago
Ukrainian Village
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Satisfy your coffee cravings with these 3 Chicago newcomers
Le Sud brings dishes from southern France to Roscoe Village
Midway Airport features new food options, more to come
Extra Course: Big & Little's at Midway Terminal B
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Body found in sewer in Englewood, may be missing Rolling Meadows man
Major Facebook data breach may leave other apps vulnerable
Florida grandma scares of naked intruder by popping her dentures out
Man beaten with pole, bat on South Side; critically injured
Jackson Park Golf Association invitational to support course renovation
Weekend Watch: Crime and the Chicago Mayoral race
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly and sunny morning turning to evening showers
Senate vote on Kavanaugh confirmation delayed for FBI investigation
Show More
Man beaten up while selling loose cigarettes on downtown L train
Perfect Pet
Space heater sparks Near North Side apartment fire
Pilsen's DeColores celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
More News