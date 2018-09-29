FOOD & DRINK

Chew On This: Leghorn Chicken

Leghorn Chicken serves up unusual takes on classic fried chicken.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Everyone loves nachos, but Leghorn Chicken doesn't serve up just any nachos.

Their nachos are fried chicken skins topped with cheese and jalapanos.

Leghorn Chicken is located at 959 North Western Avenue in Chicago.
