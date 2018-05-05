FOOD & DRINK

Chicago chef, author Judson Allen, of Taste 222, dies

EMBED </>More Videos

Judson Allen was the author of "The Spice Diet."

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago chef Judson Todd Allen, who was the culinary lead at Taste 222 in the Fulton River District, has died, according to a tweet by the restaurant on Saturday.

Allen was a celebrity chef who was Steve Harvey's personal chef and author of "The Spice Diet," which talked about how he utilized spices to lose 160 pounds.
The Spice Diet chef stops by ABC7
Judson Allen battled weight problems since childhood, but thanks to a change in approach and the help of The Spice Diet, he lost more than 160 pounds.


In January, Allen talked with ABC7 about how he worked with Harvey to help him lose weight.


Allen had said that Taste 222 was a vision of Don Thompson, a former CEO of McDonalds, who is now the CEO of Taste222.

According to his Facebook bio, Allen also was CEO/founder of Healthy Infused Cuisine. He lived in Oak Park and was a graduate of Chicago High School for Agriculture Sciences, as well as the University of Illinois Chicago, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and DePaul University's graduate business school.

Celebrity chef Judson Todd Allen shares his Spice Diet
Celebrity chef Judson Todd Allen presents the diet that helped him lose 160 pounds, featuring 60 guilt-free recipes packed with powerhouse flavor created especially for The Spice Diet.

Judson Allen wrote "Spice Diet" which talked about a diet that helped him lose 160 pounds.

Judson Allen was the author of "The Spice Diet."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcelebrity chefcooking chefobituaryChicagoFulton River DistrictOak Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The Spice Diet chef stops by ABC7
Celebrity chef Judson Todd Allen shares his Spice Diet
FOOD & DRINK
Bar stools and brews: Get to know 3 of Chicago's newest pubs
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
British tech company seeks Assistant Director of Cheese
Taste of Havana cocktail bar and eatery debuts in Logan Square
New bar Blind Dragon mixes cocktails and karaoke in River North
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News