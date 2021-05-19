Food & Drink

Chicago Alfresco program partnering with 15 community organizations for outdoor dining

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fifteen neighborhoods will participate in the first round of the Chicago Alfresco program.

It's the city's initiative to open certain streets for dining, walking and biking.


"Outdoor dining became a lifeline for many of our restaurants last year, which makes today's announcement all the more exciting," said Mayor Lightfoot. "I am thrilled that so many community organizations across our city have stepped up to participate in Chicago Alfresco and improve their neighborhoods by creating and enhancing spaces for residents to enjoy themselves in. With more and more proposals, Chicago Alfresco will only build on the success we have had with similar initiatives, beautify our city, and further ensure that our economic recovery from this pandemic is inclusive of all of our communities."

Last year, the city gave special permits so bars and restaurants could set up tables on closed streets or parking lots. Now, the city is issuing grants to help create more permanent outdoor spaces for eating, arts, and community events.

The 15 community organizations partnering with the city are:
- Austin Chamber of Commerce (W Madison St. and W Chicago Ave.)
- Back of the Yards Neighborhood Council (W 47th St. & S Honore St.)
- Greater Chatham Initiative (E 75th St., E 79th St. & E 71st St.)

- Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce (N Broadway St.)
- Little Village Community Foundation (Perez Plaza)
- Logan Square Chamber of Commerce (Woodard Plaza)
- Morgan Park Beverly Hills (103rd St. & Wood St.)
- Northwest Side CDC (W Fullerton Ave. & W Grand Ave.)
- Puerto Rican Cultural Center (W Division St.)

- Rogers Park Business Alliance (W Jarvis Ave. & N Glenwood Ave.)
- South Shore Chamber of Commerce (E 71st St.)
- South Chicago Parents & Friends (S Commercial Ave.)
- Uptown United (W Argyle St.)
-West Ridge Chamber of Commerce (W Devon Ave.)
- Woodlawn Chamber of Commerce (E 62nd St. and S Ingleside Ave.)
