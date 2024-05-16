Family to say final goodbyes at funeral for Marko Niketic, Glenview teen killed in crash

Visitation for Marko Niketic will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Sava Monastery in Libertyville, IL.

Visitation for Marko Niketic will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Sava Monastery in Libertyville, IL.

Visitation for Marko Niketic will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Sava Monastery in Libertyville, IL.

Visitation for Marko Niketic will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Sava Monastery in Libertyville, IL.

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Glenview teenager killed in a car crash will be laid to rest on Thursday.

A massive outpour of support from the community showed up to remember Marko Niketic on Wednesday.

Hundreds gathered for a memorial service at the site where Marko died in a crash to honor and pray for the teen.

Marko's family was surrounded by hundreds as candles were lit in honor of the teen who was set to graduate from Glenbrook South High School later this month.

Father Darko Spasojevic said Marco was an active and beloved member of the church.

"He was very, always with smile, very open, very smart, really gifted," Spasojevic said. "One common theme is that he had an energy and charisma to bring children and people together."

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Sava Monastery, located at 32377 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Libertyville.

His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at the same location.

Glenview police said the investigation into Sunday night's crash is still on-going.

The driver of the other vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed that struck the car Marko was driving is still receiving treatment, police said.

"We've already been in contact with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office to have the case reviewed for charges, and we're moving as fast as possible without compromising the investigation," police said.

RELATED | High school senior killed in Glenview crash days before prom; 3 others injured, police say