Elf Spaghetti homage on Loop restaurant menu

Calling all "Elf" fans! Craving some spaghetti with maple syrup on top? Miss Ricky's has you covered with a special menu item starting Tuesday: Elf Spaghetti.The limited edition delicacy, going for $15 at the Loop restaurant on North Wabash Avenue, commemorates the holiday movie's 15th anniversary.Virgin Hotels Executive Chef Moosah Reaume said the dish will likely be "the biggest sugar bomb of your life."His recipe includes a strawberry sauce, Fruity Pebbles, marshmallows, s'mores Pop-Tarts, coconut flakes, M&Ms, chocolate sauce and maple syrup--all on top of spaghetti, of course!