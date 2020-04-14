Food supply concerns as farmers forced to destroy surplus amid coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus crisis has sent shockwaves through our economy and our food supply, and now there are growing concerns about possible shortages of some foods with many workers out sick.Images of massive lines at food banks across the country show the millions who are out of work in desperate need for this lifeline, however the new and overwhelming need is making it hard for food banks to serve everyone.The astronomical need is causing concerns about the country's food supply.Smithfield Foods, the largest pork producer in the world, warns of a potential shortage and said one of its plants in South Dakota will remain closed after nearly 200 employees tested positive for COVID-19.The CEO said the closure of the facility and others "is pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply."Meanwhile, Perdue Chicken has not shut down any plants so far, but Monday night the company's chairman told GMA the potential closure of other plants could have an impact."I think there could be shortages nationwide if major operations did have to shut down," said Perdue Chairman. "But I think, I think you should have confidence in the American food system... it really is very efficient, and very innovative."Perdue is now making changes to meet increased demand."We've also converted those plants that we did have that were geared toward restaurants to produce supermarket package size products to help supplement our other operations," Perdue Chairman added.At some grocery stores, the shelves are nearly empty, but farmers across the country say they are having to get rid of perfectly good food.Near Cleveland, one farmer is dumping milk because they don't have a way to store it, and companies aren't buying it so it's going bad.Millions of lettuce heads at another farm in Coalinga, California are going right back into the ground because of shrinking demand from grocery stores, restaurants and schools.