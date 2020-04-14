Food & Drink

Food supply concerns as farmers forced to destroy surplus amid coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus crisis has sent shockwaves through our economy and our food supply, and now there are growing concerns about possible shortages of some foods with many workers out sick.

Images of massive lines at food banks across the country show the millions who are out of work in desperate need for this lifeline, however the new and overwhelming need is making it hard for food banks to serve everyone.

The astronomical need is causing concerns about the country's food supply.

Smithfield Foods, the largest pork producer in the world, warns of a potential shortage and said one of its plants in South Dakota will remain closed after nearly 200 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

RELATED: Large meat plant closes after 293 employees test positive for coronavirus

The CEO said the closure of the facility and others "is pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply."

Meanwhile, Perdue Chicken has not shut down any plants so far, but Monday night the company's chairman told GMA the potential closure of other plants could have an impact.

"I think there could be shortages nationwide if major operations did have to shut down," said Perdue Chairman. "But I think, I think you should have confidence in the American food system... it really is very efficient, and very innovative."

RELATED: COVID-19 tips: grocery alternatives offer new ways to find what you need for your next meal

Perdue is now making changes to meet increased demand.

"We've also converted those plants that we did have that were geared toward restaurants to produce supermarket package size products to help supplement our other operations," Perdue Chairman added.

At some grocery stores, the shelves are nearly empty, but farmers across the country say they are having to get rid of perfectly good food.

RELATED: Coronavirus: How to grocery shop safely amid COVID-19 pandemic

Near Cleveland, one farmer is dumping milk because they don't have a way to store it, and companies aren't buying it so it's going bad.

Millions of lettuce heads at another farm in Coalinga, California are going right back into the ground because of shrinking demand from grocery stores, restaurants and schools.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfarm to tablecoronavirusu.s. & worldfarminggrocery store
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL COVID-19 death toll nears 800 as Pritzker, Lightfoot weigh-in on shutdown length
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Husband, wife found dead inside Oak Park home under 'suspicious circumstances,' police say
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Metra, Amtrak salute essential workers with #SoundTheHorn campaign
Who is not eligible to get a coronavirus stimulus check
Coronavirus stimulus payments to be received starting Wed.
Show More
$25K reward offered in robbery of Logan Square postal carrier
Tax Day pushed back amid viral outbreak: Mnuchin
Obama endorses Biden's presidential campaign
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, cold Tuesday; a few flurries possible
COVID-19 testing site opens in Markham
More TOP STORIES News