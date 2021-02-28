heart disease

Expert provides easy ways to incorporate heart-healthy foods

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heart disease is the number one killer for men and women in the United States, according to the CDC.

February is American Heart Month, a time to bring awareness of heart disease and help people find ways to make healthy lifestyle changes.

Karina Heinrich is a nutritionist and Celebrity Health Coach. She said many heart-healthy foods are already in your kitchen.

When it comes to produce, she recommends adding berries, leafy greens and avocadoes.

She also recommends whole grains, fatty fish, and using olive oil for cooking.

Nuts and seeds can be great, too, but she said it is important to make sure people are eating unsalted versions to keep their sodium intake low.

When it comes to sweets, she recommends dark chocolate.
