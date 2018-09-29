COFFEE

Happy National Coffee Day! Celebrate with deals and steals

You can grab your favorite mug and brew your favorite bean at home, or head to one of these coffeehouses or chains for freebies and deals. (Shutterstock)

-- Krispy Kreme is giving away free coffee for National Coffee Day. Rewards members can pair their free coffee with a free doughnut too.

-- Dunkin' is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal. After purchasing any size hot coffee, customers can get one free of equal or lesser value.

-- Starbucks does not have any National Coffee Day deals or steals.

-- Cinnabon is giving away free 12-ounce hot coffees at participating Cinnabon bakery locations.

-- Joe is selling coffee beans for 20% in stores and online with the code "COFFEEDAY." Customers who visit Joe after 4 p.m. who buy a 12-ounce drip coffee can get a second free.

-- Gregorys Coffee is offering any sized pumpkin spice lattes for $3 all weekend.
