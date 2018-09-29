Happy National Coffee Day! Celebrate with deals and steals

-- Krispy Kreme is giving away free coffee for National Coffee Day. Rewards members can pair their free coffee with a free doughnut too.-- Dunkin' is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal. After purchasing any size hot coffee, customers can get one free of equal or lesser value.-- Starbucks does not have any National Coffee Day deals or steals.-- Cinnabon is giving away free 12-ounce hot coffees at participating Cinnabon bakery locations.-- Joe is selling coffee beans for 20% in stores and online with the code "COFFEEDAY." Customers who visit Joe after 4 p.m. who buy a 12-ounce drip coffee can get a second free.-- Gregorys Coffee is offering any sized pumpkin spice lattes for $3 all weekend.