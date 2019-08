HARIBO has a new treat geared for the summertime: Watermelon Gummies.The Watermelon gummi is its first-ever triple-layered, foam-textured gummi released in the U.S.The mix of traditional and foam gummi gives each Watermelon wedge a soft and sweet chew.It's the perfect treat for the beach or the park.HAIRBO Gummi Expert Lauren Triffler and Fruit Sculptor Chanse Schomber joined ABC7 to show off the brand new treat.To find out where you can purchase HAIRBO gummies visit www.haribo.com