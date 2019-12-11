Food & Drink

Hershey's Kisses cereal hitting store shelves in January

General Mills and Hershey's have teamed up to bring you an extremely sweet breakfast cereal.

Hershey's Kisses cereal is already making special appearances in some limited stores.



The cereal will be widely available in January 2020.

The cereal pieces are shaped like the candy maker's iconic Hershey's Kisses.

The sweet pieces are also reported to turn milk chocolate-y almost immediately.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodhersheycerealconsumerchocolate
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Park District truck slides into Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach
Woman claims vehicle headrest sent her to hospital
Man, 18, shot in bedroom by stray bullet on NW Side
Woman killed, parents injured in Brainerd apartment fire
3 in custody after shots fired at police during traffic stop in South Shore
Chatham restaurant burglarized overnight, owners believe they know culprit
Texas police sergeant dies after being hit by suspect in traffic stop
Show More
TIME Person of the Year 2019 announced
Woman says vet mistakenly euthanized her dog
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, light morning snow Wednesday
Zion principal accused of having sex with student while working in Kenosha
Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe to draw thousands to Des Plaines shrine
More TOP STORIES News