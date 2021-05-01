How to build the perfect taco

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cinco de Mayo is approaching and Tallboy Taco is helping you celebrate.
Executive Chef Kevin Marquardt shared some tips for building the perfect taco Saturday morning. He said it starts with the perfect tortilla. Use high quality meats and top with fresh vegetables and sauces, like onion, cilantro and red or green salsa. At the end, squeeze some lime on the top. He said the acid is an important ingredient.
Tallboy Taco will be open for dine-in service on Cinco de Mayo. The restaurant is also selling a Taco Bar Kit. The taco bar is available for two people or four. It includes Carne Asada, Chimichurri Chicken, flour and corn tortillas, pico de gallo, salsa, and fresh veggies. The restaurant is also offering a margarita kit. The kits are available for carryout and delivery on Tuesday and Wednesday, but you need to place your order 48 hours in advance.
