Tacos y Tamales Festival heats up Pilsen with food, music and community spirit

The Tacos y Tamales Festival is back this weekend-this time in a new Pilsen location.

The Tacos y Tamales Festival is back this weekend-this time in a new Pilsen location.

The Tacos y Tamales Festival is back this weekend-this time in a new Pilsen location.

The Tacos y Tamales Festival is back this weekend-this time in a new Pilsen location.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Tacos y Tamales Festival is back this weekend-this time in a new Pilsen location, bringing bold flavors, live music, and community spirit to the South Side. Festivalgoers can expect fan favorites like birria tacos and grilled pineapple piña coladas from local chefs, including Andy Peña of El Campeón.

"This fest is more than food, it's culture," said Entertainment Director Enrique Calderon. Latin pop artist J Torres will also perform, sharing his hit "Hey Mama" with festival crowds.

The free, two-day event celebrates Latin heritage with food, music and family-friendly fun.

The Tacos y Tamales Festival is back this weekend-this time in a new Pilsen location.

For more information, click here.