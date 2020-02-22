National Margarita Day 2020: Here's how to celebrate in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- When life gives you limes, celebrate National Margarita Day!Grab your tequila, it's National Margarita Day! ABC 7 Chicago took a trip to Gaslight Bar & Grille to check out their margarita specials.: National Margarita Day: Saturday, Feb. 22: Gaslight Bar & Grille, 2450 N. Clark St., Chicago: All Day: $6 Classic MargaritasFor more information visitThe Lincoln Park hotspot will be offering $7 classic margaritas during brunch service all day on Saturday. Pair a refreshing marg with a crunchy cheese crisp.Milagro Blanco tequila, lime, simple syrup and salt are the traditional ingredients to a margarita, which is what you'll find at Recess in the West Loop. Get with the times and order your Margarita spirit-free or with CBD (Spirit-free: $8, Classic: $13, Sub CBD: $10, add CBD: $16).Celebrate National Margarita Day with The Smith's refreshing take on a margarita. You'll go crazy for the Cucumber Loco cocktail, a cool mix of tequila, Combier, St. Germain, cucumber syrup and lime juice with a pinch of salt. ($13.50).Celebrate National Margarita Day with SX Sky Bar and enjoy a sweet deal on the luxury lounge's version of a margarita, The Big Heat. The Big Heat combines Casamigos Blanco tequila, passion fruit puree, lime juice and the stealthy heat of Scrappy's Firewater Bitters; a candied lime garnish and a tajin-coated rim finish the drink. On Saturday, SX Sky Bar will offer The Big Heat for only $5 all day long.