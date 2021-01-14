Food & Drink

Illinois Restaurant Association calls for return to indoor dining

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is month three of an indoor dining ban in Illinois and while some restaurants have found success in takeout, many others have closed or say they are days away from shutting down.

Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association, spoke with ABC7 as the association calls for a return to indoor dining.

"Eating and drinking places in Illinois lost 31,000 jobs in November alone," said Toia said. "This is the highest rate of hospitality job loss in the entire country, and three times as many as the next closest state. We are also one of only three states with a complete statewide shutdown of indoor dining. Restaurants are out of time, and they need a more reasonable - and immediate - path forward to save the industry. This is the reckoning."
