J.J. Watt rallies Texans to buy Whataburger back from Chicago bank

HOUSTON, Texas -- After Texas lost two storied businesses to outsiders in one week, J.J. Watt says enough is enough.

On Thursday, Schlitterbahn announced it was selling off its Galveston and New Braunfels water parks to Ohio-based Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.

About 24 hours later, news of family-owned Whataburger's sale to a Chicago bank stunned many, including the Texans defensive end.

As Whataburger and BDT Capital announced the sale Friday, which brings the Texas fast food giant into a portfolio which includes minority investments in Einstein Bros. Bagels and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Watt propositioned Texans with an investment idea of his own.

"Ok, I say we all chip in and buy Whataburger back," Watt tweeted.



He even offered up a bold plan on how he'd manage Whataburger's menu after returning the chain to Texas' hands.

"Make honey butter chicken biscuits available all day, add kolaches to the menu and change nothing else. Especially not the ketchup."
