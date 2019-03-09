Lakeview Supper Club offers VIP experience, special deals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce a new members only experience, The Lakeview Supper Club, a social program which offers access to exclusive events, deals and specials at select Lakeview restaurants.
The Lakeview Supper Club is scheduled to present Pop-Up dinners, Chef Tables, Specialty Wine Pairings, Tequila tastings and more.
Members, and their guest, will be able to choose among a selection of restaurants each month, which included discounts and specials.
Membership to The Lakeview East Supper Club is an annual fee of $10.
For more information, visit the Lakeview Supper Club website.
Current Schedule of Events:
PR Italian Bistro
3908 N. Sheridan Rd.
Thursday, March 14
Big Star Wrigleyville
3640 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, March 19
Brickhouse Tavern
3647 N. Clark St.
Friday, April 5
Smoke Daddy Wrigleyville
3636 N. Clark St.
April 2019
Mia Francesca
3311 N. Clark St.
Thursday, April 16
El Nuevo Mexicano
2914 N. Clark St.
Thursday, May 16
Recipe: PR Italian Bistro's Raviolo San Domenico
Serves 6
Ingredients:
1 14 Cups Fresh Cow's Milk Ricotta
3 14 Cups 00 Flour (this is Italian milled flour used for pasta) 10 Eggs (4 for pasta dough, 6 for raviolo centers)
2-3 tsp Table Salt
2 Cups Fresh Spinach
2 Tbs Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 Peeled Garlic Cloves
6 tsp (Grated) Parmigiano-Reggiano
1 14 Sticks Butter
3.5 oz Dried Porcini Mushrooms
7+ Cups Water
2 Tbls Kosher Salt
Fresh Thyme sprig
Prep:
Night Before: strain ricotta through a cheesecloth overnight in the refrigerator to remove excess water. One Hour Before: soak mushrooms in a cup of water
Pasta dough:
Add flour, 4 eggs, 4 pinches of salt. Work the dough into a ball. Place into large bowl and cover for 30 minutes.
Roll out dough (preferably on metal or marble, otherwise flour surface) into two rectangular sheets to an even 1/8" thickness. One sheet will be used for each side of the raviolo.
Filling:
Saute spinach in a few dashes of olive oil, add garlic clove, couple pinches salt, couple pinches parmigiano. (This will reduce the spinach to approximately 12 cup once cooked).
Discard the garlic clove and remove spinach from any excess oil. Mix together the strained ricotta and cooked spinach.
Add mixture to pastry bag (or any plastic bag with corner cut off).
Making Ravioli:
Squeeze filling onto center of one of the dough rectangles, in the shape of an unfilled circle (as if you're outlining an egg yolk), two circles in height, approximately 3-4" apart, six total. Place a small dollop of filling in the middle of each circle.
Add an egg yolk to the center of each circle filling (atop the dollop of filling).
Top with second dough rectangle.
Lightly press around each raviolo to remove any excess air.
Dip your finger in water and use it to circle each raviolo to seal. (It is here you can decide how large you want each raviolo to be). Cut the raviolo, in this case into a round shape, just outside the area sealed with water.
Mushrooms:
Drain from soaking water and chop. Mix with pinch of flour, couple pinches of salt. Heat 1 tbls oil on high and saute flour-dusted mushrooms in pan with a whole, peeled garlic clove. Cook for 1-2 minutes, remove from pan, draining oil.
Sauce:
Melt butter in large pan on low heat; keep warm.
Cooking Raviolo:
In large pot add 6 cups water and kosher salt, heat to a soft boil. Place raviolo in soft boiling water for approximately 30 seconds to 1 minute (when outside edges become soft) - being careful not to cook the egg yolk.
Drain raviolo with a large slotted spoon and place into pan with melted butter. Baste ravioli in pan with a spoon and grate parmigiano on top (approx. 2 tsp); remove raviolo to plate with spoon, pour excess butter from pan over raviolo and grate another 2 tsp of parmigiano on top.
Sprinkle plated ravioli with sauteed porcini mushrooms. Garnish with fresh thyme sprig.
Results:
These luxurious, elevated raviolo should ooze egg yolk when cut. The taste should be rich yet delicate.
