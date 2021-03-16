Manny's Deli offering free sandwiches if customers wear masks for 30 days

Ok, we had 7 people come in today who needed their masks corrected but we’ll give you guys one more chance. If we go 30 days without having to ask anyone to put on or correct their mask we’ll give away free sandwiches for a day. Let’s do this. — Manny's Deli (@mannysdeli) March 15, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's famous Manny's Deli is offering a day of free food and all customers have to do is wear a mask.Workers at the 79-year-old South Loop restaurant say they still have to constantly remind people not to pull their face coverings down when they order. Customers also need to be told to wear masks when they go to the restroom.Manny's tweeted that if they go 30 days without having to ask anyone to put on or correct their mask, they'll give away free sandwiches for a day.