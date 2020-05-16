Reopening Illinois: McHenry allows restaurants to set up tables for take-out food in parking lots

MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- McHenry is allowing restaurants to set up outdoor tables in parking lots where patrons can eat their carryout meals.The mayor signed an executive order that designates parking spaces in front of restaurants for outdoor seating. Tables are set up for families to eat while social distancing.The executive order says food and liquor is not allowed to be delivered to tables, food and alcoholic beverages must be purchased from the restaurant and cannot be brought from home, and families are limited to a maximum of 60 minutes to eat at the tables.Tables can only be used by single families, not groups of friends or multiple families, and the areas close at 8 p.m. Alcoholic beverages can only be consumed at the outdoor seating while the bars and restaurants are open before 8 p.m.