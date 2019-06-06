Food & Drink

The nation's largest rooftop opens at Chicago's Navy Pier

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The nation's largest rooftop deck is right here in Chicago!

Offshore is a 36,000 square foot deck that sit atop the iconic Navy Pier. Unlike other rooftops, Offshore is fit for guest to enjoy year-round, no matter the weather.

The venue serves as a full-service bar and world-class restaurant lead by Executive Chef Michael Shrader, who is also the founder and executive chef of Urban Union Chicago.

A menu of American cuisine with global influences offers small plates that guests can share over a menu of specially-crafted and Instagram-able seasonal cocktails, as well as entrees for hungrier guests.

The enormous space includes terraces, seven fire pits, an entertainment and gaming area, and multiple large social gathering spaces.

Offshore is found on the third floor of Navy Pier's Festival Hall and offers panoramic views of Lake Michigan and the city skyline.

For more information, visit drinkoffshore.com.
