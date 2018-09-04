When fans head to Soldier Field on Sept. 17 for the Chicago Bears' first regular season home game they will have more food options.The new food lineup - unveiled on Tuesday - features options made by Chicago companies such as sandwiches from Cafe L'Appetito, gyros from Kronos and salad jars from Farmer's Fridge which can be purchased from vending machines on the mezzanine."What we want to do is try to get as many different food stands and food options available all at once," said Tom Elder, Chicago Bears executive chef.Fan favorites like hot dogs and chicken tenders will still be available, but Elder said they want to raise the culinary bar.Other food options is the Chicken Luv stand with fries topped with popcorn chicken, buffalo sauce and blue cheese.Au Foo, from the creators of The Budlong hot Chicken, will feature high-quality carved meats.There are also different kinds of panini sandwiches, including the classic Cuban, as well as pastries and desserts such as items from old-fashioned donuts and caramel apple bread pudding."We have one Monday night game and the rest are Sunday noon games, so we're gonna have a lot of brunch kind of items," Elders said.Elder said a lot of strategy went in to planning the menu since Solder Field has a shorter amount of time to wow a crowd with its food items compared to other ballparks."It's a little different than ballparks, they have 80 games. We gotta really make a big impact on just 10 different events," Elders said.