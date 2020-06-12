reopening illinois

North Side street closures in place to let Lakeview restaurants, bars expand outside dining

By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several streets in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood are now closed to vehicles to make more space for outside dining.

The city closed Broadway from Diversey to Belmont to make more room for outside dining. The streets will be closed from 8 a.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Monday, as part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's "Make Way for Dining" program. The road closures will be in effect the weekends of June 12-15 and 19-22.



There was the atmosphere of an impromptu street fair in Lakeview Friday afternoon.

"I think it's great as long as people wear masks and keep good distance," said Lisa Sands, resident. "It's been pent up, everyone wants to enjoy summer."

After weeks of being closed, restaurants and bar owners were eager to reopen with the additional space outdoors.

Social distancing and mask wearing was not always observed, which was frustrating to some who want a safe environment so the city can continue to reopen.

"Most people are wearing masks. I really wish everyone was doing it," said Kenneth Ortega, resident. "I hope we can do this and everyone does it right, because it can be taken away from us."

The North Side Dine Out pilot program will span two weekends and patrons are encouraged to participate Fridays from noon to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All social distancing, face covering, and other guidelines will be followed. The CTA 36 bus on Broadway will be rerouted, and Barry, Oakdale, and Briar will become two way streets. Check the CTA website for updates.

For a list of participating restaurants, click HERE.

The Chicago Riverwalk also partially reopened Friday.
