Chicago Riverwalk partially reopens with some restrictions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Riverwalk has been closed to the public for 11 long weeks, but access was restored Friday morning.According to the city agency in charge of the Riverwalk, the path will be open in full from Lake Street to the Lakefront, from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. only, so residents can use it for exercise. The Riverwalk will then be closed for cleaning at 10 a.m.. After that, access will remain open between Lake and LaSalle Streets.Starting at 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. the Riverwalk's Concession Program will open to diners with reservations only. Each establishment will also required to space tables at least six feet apart.Limited recreation areas will be at:-Lake Street and LaSalle Street - Access at Lake Street, ADA ramp between Franklin and Lake or East LaSalle Street.-Vietnam Veterans Memorial - ADA ramp at State Street-Michigan Plaza - Use West Michigan Avenue--Columbus Plaza - Use Columbus Stairs-Sweet Home Gelato - West LaSalle StreetBarriers will be placed east of La Salle, shutting down pedestrian access between the bridges to create space for those dining.Restaurants and vendors open for reservation:-Tiny Tapp & Café - West Dearborn-City Winery - East Dearborn-Chicago Brewhouse - West Wabash Stairway-Beat Kitchen and Community Marketplace West Michigan Avenue-Chicago's First Lady and Mercury Sightseeing Cruises - East Michigan-Urban Kayaks, Island Party, The Northman - ColumbusThe launch of the full number of vendors will be phased in over the coming weeks."We got the email Monday that you can open Friday," said Robert Gomez, owner of Beat Kitchen. "Nobody saw it coming. I thought the river for sure some of the narrow paths would be stage four or five."Gomez has been trying to open up a Riverwalk outpost to his Roscoe Village restaurant Beat Kitchen for two years now. He was set to open in time for the St. Patrick's Day parade, when the state shut down."We have plenty of space," Gomez said. "The path is going to be closed so they've allowed us to use some of the path so we can sprout out tables there."Lynsey Panek, a runner, is looking forward to the reopening."It's definitely been hard to keep inside," Panek said. "So it will be nice and kind of feel like a new normal, a normal summer. So it's exciting."The lakefront path remains closed, for now. So walkers or runners using the river will have to turn around when they reach the eastern end of the Riverwalk.