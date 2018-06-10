Rack House Beer Garden Brunch

Everyone loves a good brunch, especially when you get to enjoy it outside.This month, Rack House in Arlington Heights unveiled its brand new, outdoor Beer Garden Brunch.Executive Chef Bryant Anderson joined ABC7 Sunday morning to demonstrate waffle nachos, a dish that will be featured on the brunch menu.The menu will also feature the BAM Bloody Mary, which includes a liter of Bloody Mary, two beers and garnished with skewers of everything from sliders to Nutella brownies.The Beer Garden Brunch will be served Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.One box store bought waffles (circle or square are both fine)3 raw eggs1 cup sliced raw bacon1.5 cups liquid nacho cheese sauce1 cup shredded cheddar cheesecup sliced green onionscup French's crispy onions1 tbsp Cajun seasoningNon-stick baking/parchment paperPreheat oven to 425 degrees1. Toast the waffles in a toaster.2. Once toasted, cut the waffles into quarters and place in a bowl. Toss with Cajun seasoning.3. Using a non-stick sauté pan, prepare three scrambled eggs. "Chop" the eggs in the sauté pan using a heat-resistant spatula to create pieces of scrambled eggs.4. Slice raw bacon into threads and cook in sauté pan until crispy. Drain the fat and set aside.5. Warm up cheese sauce on stovetop and slice green onions into small slivers.6. Line a baking sheet or oven-safe dish with non-stick baking paper.7. Take the quartered waffles and lay across the baking sheet. It is fine if the waffle pieces are touching or are overlapping.8. Carefully pour nacho cheese over the waffles and sprinkle with shredded cheddar across the waffles.9. Place the baking sheet with the waffles in the oven for 5-8 minutes, until cheese is melted.10. Carefully remove from the oven. Top scrambled eggs, bacon, green onions and crispy onions.222 E. Algonquin RoadArlington Heights847-640-7225