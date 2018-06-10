FOOD & DRINK

Rack House Beer Garden Brunch

EMBED </>More Videos

Everyone loves a good brunch, especially when you get to enjoy it outside. (WLS)

Everyone loves a good brunch, especially when you get to enjoy it outside.

This month, Rack House in Arlington Heights unveiled its brand new, outdoor Beer Garden Brunch.

Executive Chef Bryant Anderson joined ABC7 Sunday morning to demonstrate waffle nachos, a dish that will be featured on the brunch menu.

The menu will also feature the BAM Bloody Mary, which includes a liter of Bloody Mary, two beers and garnished with skewers of everything from sliders to Nutella brownies.

The Beer Garden Brunch will be served Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Waffle Breakfast Nachos

Ingredients:
One box store bought waffles (circle or square are both fine)
3 raw eggs
1 cup sliced raw bacon
1.5 cups liquid nacho cheese sauce
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
cup sliced green onions
cup French's crispy onions

1 tbsp Cajun seasoning
Non-stick baking/parchment paper

Preheat oven to 425 degrees

Preparation:
1. Toast the waffles in a toaster.
2. Once toasted, cut the waffles into quarters and place in a bowl. Toss with Cajun seasoning.
3. Using a non-stick sauté pan, prepare three scrambled eggs. "Chop" the eggs in the sauté pan using a heat-resistant spatula to create pieces of scrambled eggs.
4. Slice raw bacon into threads and cook in sauté pan until crispy. Drain the fat and set aside.
5. Warm up cheese sauce on stovetop and slice green onions into small slivers.
6. Line a baking sheet or oven-safe dish with non-stick baking paper.

7. Take the quartered waffles and lay across the baking sheet. It is fine if the waffle pieces are touching or are overlapping.
8. Carefully pour nacho cheese over the waffles and sprinkle with shredded cheddar across the waffles.
9. Place the baking sheet with the waffles in the oven for 5-8 minutes, until cheese is melted.
10. Carefully remove from the oven. Top scrambled eggs, bacon, green onions and crispy onions.

Rack House Kitchen & Tavern
222 E. Algonquin Road
Arlington Heights
847-640-7225
rackhousetavern.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodreciperestaurantcookingbreakfast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Bar stools and brews: Get to know 3 of Chicago's newest pubs
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
British tech company seeks Assistant Director of Cheese
Taste of Havana cocktail bar and eatery debuts in Logan Square
New bar Blind Dragon mixes cocktails and karaoke in River North
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
More News