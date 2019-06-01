Saturday Morning Extra: Midwest Dairy Association

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One-in-six kids in the U.S. faces hunger, and the problem is worse in the summer months when kids may lose access to free or reduced-price school meal programs.Recently Jim Conwell of the Greater Chicago Food Depository and Bill Deutsch owner of Deutsch Farm came by the ABC 7 studios to talk to Val Warner about the issue and what can be done to help the estimated 185,000 children in Chicago that are food insecure.You can help kids and families have access to nutritious milk in your community by making a donation here: www.giveagallon.com