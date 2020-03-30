Taco Bell to offer free 'Doritos Locos' tacos in US on March 31

Get ready for a Taco Tuesday freebie! Taco Bell is offering a free "Doritos Locos" taco to everyone in the U.S. beginning next week.On Tuesdays, drive-thru customers will get one.No purchase is required.Taco Bell's CEO says it's a way to thank people for showing up for their communities.Customers who do make purchases any day can help kids who are missing government lunch programs. You simply round up the meal total and the money will go to the national campaign to end childhood hunger.