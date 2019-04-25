Taste of Chicago 2019 food vendor lineup announced

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city announced Thursday the culinary lineup for the 39th Annual Taste of Chicago.
The Taste is the world's largest free-admission food festival, according to city officials. It will be held from July 10 to July 14 at Grant Park in Chicago's Loop.
"As the culinary capital of the world, the Taste of Chicago will give residents and visitors alike the opportunity to sample some of the greatest foods this city has to offer," Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement. "Since its inception, the Taste of Chicago has become a summertime staple and this year's lineup of world-renowned restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups will be even more vibrant and diverse than ever before."
This year, 82 restaurants will participate in the festival, including 24 pop-ups and 17 food trucks. The city said 37 of the participating food vendors are new.
New Eateries at the 2019 Taste of Chicago
90 Miles Cuban Café
A Place by Damao
Bar Takito
Barangaroos Aussie Pies
Ben's Bar-Be-Cue
Big Wang's Chinese Street Food
Black Dog Gelato
Brazilian Bowl Inc.
Buscia's Bacon Buns
Coastline Catering
Da Pizza Dude
Dmen Tap
Dog Haus
Egg Rolls Etc.
Frnen
Gordo's Homemade Ice Cream Bars
Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls
Jason's Deli
Jeannie's Flan Inc.
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Josephine's Cooking
Jus Sandwiches
Kitchen 17
Lao Sze Chuan
Luella's Gospel Bird
Madame VanderKloot's Weiner Emporium
Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
Ms. Tittle's Cupcakes
Nourish Catering
Pink Flamingo (Flamingo Rum Club)
Pink Taco
Seoul Taco
The Cookie Crate
The Slab Bar-B-Que
Three Legged Tacos
Whadda Jerk
Yvolina's Tamales
41 FIVE-DAY FOOD PARTICIPANTS
Arun's Thai Restaurant
4156 N. Kedzie Ave.
Aunty Joy's Jamaican Kitchen
1217 W. Devon Ave.
Beat Kitchen
2100 W. Belmont Ave.
Ben's Bar-Be-Cue - NEW
5931 W. North Ave.
Billy Goat Tavern
1535 W. Madison St.
BJ's Market & Bakery
8734 S. Stony Island Ave.
Brazilian Bowl Inc. - NEW
3204 N. Broadway
Buona Beef
601 N. McClurg Ct.
Buscia's Bacon Buns - NEW
Available at Markets & Festivals
Caffe Gelato Soiree
2034 W. Division St.
Chicago's Dog House
816 W. Fullerton Ave.
Churro Factory - Xurro
2214 S. Wolcott Ave.
Connie's Pizza
2373 S. Archer Ave.
Doom Street Eats
Available at Markets & Festivals
Esperanza
2301 S. Lakeshore Dr.
Franco's Ristorante
300 W. 31st St.
Frannie's Café Inc
623 S. Wabash Ave.
Frnen - Now 5 Days
Available at Markets and Festivals
Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize
2518 W. 63rd St.
Gold Coast Dogs
225 S. Canal St.
Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls - Now 5 Days
1251 W. Fullerton Ave.
Iyanze
4623 N. Broadway
Josephine's Cooking - Now 5 Days
436 E. 79th St.
Kasia's Deli
2101 W. Chicago Ave.
La Mexicana
4171 S. Archer Ave.
Lao Sze Chuan - NEW
520 N. Michigan Ave.
Lou Malnati's Pizzeria
805 S. State St.
Premier Rollin BBQ
Available for Catering
Rainbow Cone LLC
9233 S. Western Ave.
Ricobene's
252 W. 26th St.
Robinson's No 1 Ribs
225 S. Canal St.
Seoul Taco - Now 5 Days
738 N. Clark St.
Texas de Brazil
210 E. Illinois St.
The Cookie Crate - NEW
Available at Markets & Festivals
The Eli's Cheesecake Company
6701 W. Forest Preserve Dr.
The Slab Bar-B-Que - NEW
1918 E. 71st St.
The Star of Siam
11 E. Illinois St.
Ukai Japanese Restaurant
1059 W. Belmont St.
Vee Vee's African Restaurant
6232 N. Broadway
Yum Dum
Available at Markets & Festivals
Yvolina's Tamales - NEW
814 W. 18th St.
24 POP-UP FOOD PARTICIPANTS
90 Miles Cuban Café - NEW
2540 W. Armitage Ave.
A Place by Damao - NEW
2621 S. Halsted St. Ste 1
Bar Takito - NEW
210 N. Morgan St.
Barangaroos Aussie Pies - NEW
3208 N. Sheffield Ave.
BettyBop Shop
7100 S. South Shore Dr.
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
3313 N. Clark St.
Black Dog Gelato - NEW
859 N. Damen Ave.
Classic Cobbler
Available for Catering
Dmen Tap - NEW
2849 W. Belmont Ave.
Dog Haus - NEW
2464 N. Lincoln Ave.
Egg Rolls Etc. - NEW
Available for Catering
Gordo's Homemade Ice Cream Bars - NEW
729 S. Dearborn St.
Jason's Deli - NEW
1258 S. Canal St.
Jeannie's Flan Inc. - NEW
Available for Catering
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - NEW
1505 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Jus Sandwiches - NEW
Available for Catering
Kitchen 17 - NEW
3132 N. Broadway
Luella's Gospel Bird - NEW
2009 N. Damen Ave.
Madame VanderKloot's Weiner Emporium - NEW
Available at Markets & Festivals
Nourish Catering - NEW
Available for Catering
Seafood City Supermarket (Grill City)
5033 N. Elston Ave.
These Wingz?
Available at Markets & Festivals
Warm Belly Bakery, LLC
1148 W. Monroe St.
Wood Fire Counter
131 N. Clinton St.
17 FOOD TRUCK VENDORS
American Glory
Aztec Dave's Food Truck
Beavers Coffee + Donuts
Big Wang's Chinese Street Food - NEW
Coastline Catering - NEW
Da Pizza Dude - NEW
Giordano's
Harold's Chicken
La Cocinita
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
Mr. Quiles Mexican Food - NEW
Ms. Tittle's Cupcakes - NEW
Pink Flamingo (Flamingo Rum Club) - NEW
Pink Taco - NEW
The Lifeway Kefir Shop
Three Legged Tacos - NEW
Whadda Jerk - NEW
