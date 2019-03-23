CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 15th annual Good Food Expo is focused on the fast-growing Good Food movement. It hosts a collection of expert speakers, chefs, farmers, entrepreneurs, investors, buyers, sellers, DIY enthusiasts and consumers who are accelerating the rise of a better food system.
Good Food EXPO
Date: Saturday, March 23
Hours: 10 am - 5 pm
Address: UIC Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago
Admission: FREE for General Admission
For more information, visit https://goodfoodexpo.org/
The Good Food Expo brings chefs, farmers and healthy eating enthusiasts to Chicago
TOP STORIES
Show More