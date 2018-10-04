EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3008941" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago's beloved Rock 'n' Roll McDonald's is ditching its music theme in favor of a more modern, eco-friendly look.

It's last call for the Wrigleyville Taco Bell.Located across the street from Wrigley Field at 1111 W. Addison, the beloved fast food restaurant will close by Halloween.Frequented by Cubs fans and late-night partiers alike, those visiting the restaurant on Thursday shared fond memories of the Cubs-themed taco joint."Pretty much any night of the week you come here, you grab a couple of tacos and it is a festival of people watching like none other," said Aaron Kasper, who lives nearby."It's always a great time here," said Avi Sajnani, another neighborhood resident. "We're just going to miss it a lot."If you plan on saying a final "adios!" before the after-hours hangout is razed to make way for a three-story retail building, you'll have to stop by soon. Demolition is scheduled to start on November 1.