VIDEO: SUV flips after driver hits truck, drags boyfriend through suburban gas station, police say

An SUV flipped over while the driver tried to flee another crash at a Forest Park gas station, surveillance camera footage shows. No one was seriously injured.

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver flipped her SUV over while trying to flee a crash that happened at a west suburban gas station on Sunday, police said.

Police said it all began after the suspect, Kendra Nance, and her boyfriend got into an argument at a Thornton's gas station in Forest Park before violence unfolded, involving other customers. No one was badly hurt, but the videos may be disturbing to watch.

ABC7 froze one video right after Nance crashed into a parked van, because, moments later, she narrowly misses two women while dragging a man, who investigators said is her boyfriend.

Cell phone video captured that crash before another one happened seconds later, involving the same driver.

"We really didn't expect it. Like I said, we went there for gas and slushees," said Jeremy Martin, a witness.

Martin recorded the whole ordeal at the gas station.

"They started arguing because she heard somebody else laughing at her," said Aliyah Davis, another witness.

Martin said he came to the store just after 3 p.m. when a quick stop became a long wait, as he saw two women arguing with Nance.

"They were throwing bottles at her, at the man and the woman and the car. She just got in the car and said, basically, 'I'll run you all over.' She thought she was playing," Martin said.

But, police said, Nance then purposely crashed her SUV in the gas station. After striking the van, she didn't get far.

Police said Nance tried to get away, but was hit at the intersection of Harlem and Jackson.

No one was seriously hurt, but her SUV then flipped on its roof. Then, Nance is seen walking out from the wreckage.

"I ran to the car to see what's going on. I'm thinking she was hurt. Man, she can't be from this planet. She got dead out the car, 'Ha ha ha!'" Martin said.

The debris has been cleared as a police investigation is underway.

"It could've went way left, so I just thank God it didn't," Davis said.

Nance is facing a long list of charges, and is due in court on Tuesday morning.