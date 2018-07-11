Forest preserve officer investigated for standing by as woman harassed for Puerto Rico flag shirt resigns

EMBED </>More Videos

Mia Irizarry took this video of a man she says harassed her for wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag, saying it was un-American. (WLS)

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) --
The Cook County Forest Preserves officer who was under investigation after he was caught on video standing by as a man harassed a woman for wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag has resigned, officials said Wednesday.

Forest preserve officials said Officer Patrick Connor resigned late Wednesday. A spokesman said the investigation into the incident continues and aspects of it will be further addressed, but offered no further information or details.

Connor was seen on cell phone video taken by Mia Irizarry, who was in the Forest Preserves of Cook County to celebrate her 27th birthday. She posted the video to Facebook.

Police officer criticized for response to woman harassed for Puerto Rico shirt
An Illinois park is investigating after a woman accused one of its police officers of standing by as a man harassed her for wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag, saying it was un-American.


In the video Irizarry is approached by a man, identified by authorities as 62-year-old Timothy Trybus, who tells her she should not be wearing the Puerto Rican flag shirt in the U.S., and asks "Are you a citizen? Are you a United States citizen?"

Irizarry is heard telling Trybus that Puerto Rico is part of the United States as he approaches her multiple times.

Irizarry can be heard asking the park police officer, now identified as Connor, for help, and telling him she is uncomfortable. Connor is seen walking away.

As Trybus continues to harass her other officers arrived and a female police officer finally steps in on behalf of Irizarry.

Trybus is charged with assault and police said those charges could be updated and could include a hate crime.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
harassmentcook county forest preservesinvestigationCook County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Man harasses woman at Cook County forest preserve, officer under investigation
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News