Former Naperville North HS assistant boys' basketball coach faces child porn charges

Naperville police said Jelani McClain, 23, of Lisle held on $150K bond
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A former Naperville coach facing child pornography charges is being held on $150,000 bond.

Jelani McClain, 23, of Lisle was the assistant boys' basketball coach at Naperville North High School.

Police said Thursday they found child pornography in McClain's home, after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A spokesperson for Naperville School District 203 said the district would not comment on an ongoing investigation, but confirmed his previous employment there.

"While we are unable to share further details, please rest assured that the safety and security of students, staff, and our community is of the utmost importance. We are cooperating fully with the investigation," the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about or contact with McClain is asked to call Detective Theresa Stock of the Naperville Police Department at (630) 305-5968.

McClain's next court appearance is scheduled for June 10 for arraignment.
