Former Catholic school teacher Jeremy Hylka charged with child sex crimes released on bond

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A former suburban Diocese of Joliet teacher who was fired after he was charged with child sex crimes has been released on a $10,000 cash bond.
Jeremy Hylka is charged with child grooming and other felonies after a Snapchat video surfaced. A cell phone camera was rolling as police say Hylka showed up to a Joliet McDonald's under the impression he was meeting a teenage boy for sex.
Hylka had been hospitalized for unknown reasons.
Hylka's attorney notified police that he would be released from the hospital on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m., according to Joliet police.
Detectives traveled to Silver Oaks Hospital in New Lenox and placed Hylka into custody without incident, police said.
Hylka held positions at three different facilities within the diocese, including St. Joseph Catholic School in Lockport.
In a statement, the Diocese of Joliet said they confirmed that while Hylka was at the Lockport school he only had a substitute teaching license, obtained in January 2021, and was not enrolled in a teacher preparation program, which is required to teach full time.
Diocese officials said St. Joseph's principal Lynne Scheffler has been placed on immediate administrative leave while there is an investigation.
At a heated meeting at St. Joseph Catholic School in Lockport Monday night, parents found out that this is not the first time Hylka has been investigated for child sex crime allegations.
The allegations stemmed from a Tik Tok post about alleged inappropriate behavior between a teacher and a student.
Officials said they reached out to the teen who posted that Tik Tok video, but he did not want to comment to the Diocese. So, the school allowed Hylka back into the classroom.
The Diocese said that the January investigation was kept confidential because it was a personnel matter and the allegations in the Tik Tok video could not be clearly linked to Hylka.
