Franklin Park officers find armed man hiding in church basement

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. -- Franklin Park police say a major tragedy may have been averted after discovering a man with three handguns hiding in a closet of a church basement on Monday.James Orwick, 28 of South Dakota has been charged with counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon which is a class 4 felony years, two counts of Felony Resisting a Peace Officer which is a class 4 Felony and one count Felony Criminal Damage to Property a class 4 felony.Police were called St. Gertrude Church, 9613 Schiller, after family became concerned over texts and social media posts sent from Orwick.According to police, officers who found Orwick, could visibly see multiple firearms in his waist band.Officers commanded him not to move and show his hands. That's when police say he made a movement towards his waist, which resulted in officers deploying their taser, striking him and knocking him to the ground.During the incident, three women entered the church to cleanup and place flowers, police said. None of them were injured.Police have since learned Orwick traveled from South Dakota to Hoffman Estate where he left his pickup truck and traveled to Franklin Park. Officers located two additional weapons in his pickup truck in Hoffman Estates."It's not clear exactly what Orwick's plans were on this day, but we believe that from his text messages and social media messaging, Mr. Orwick may have been a danger to our community and himself," Director of Frankling Park Police Micahel Witz said in a release."Because of our officers quick and decisive actions we believe that a major tragedy was prevented," Witz said.