Free gas giveaway: Willie Wilson donates nearly $170K in gas at stations across Chicago

Chicago businessman Willie Wilson is donating nearly $170,000 for his free gas giveaway Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cars lined up for hours as people take advantage of another gas giveaway sponsored by Dr. Willie Wilson.

The mayoral candidate is donating nearly $170,000 worth of gas to drivers Saturday.

Each car will get $50 in gas until the funds run out.

It started at 7:00 a.m. at participating stations around the city.

This is the sixth free gas giveaway event Wilson has sponsored.

Full list of participating locations:

Mobil at 5701 W. Fullerton

BP at 5201 W. Jackson

Mobil at 850 E. 63rd Street

Clark at 1201 W. 87th Street

Super Save at 48 E. Garfield Blvd.

Super Save at 11100 S. State

Gulf at 9901 S. Halsted

BP at 603 S. Independence Blvd.

BP at 101 N. Western Street

Citgo at 2801 W. 59th Street

Citgo at 1745 W. Foster Ave.

Marathon at 340 Sacramento Blvd.

Citgo at 7601 S. Jeffery

Mobil at 7850 S. Martin Luther King