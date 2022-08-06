Free gas giveaway: Willie Wilson donates nearly $170K in gas at stations across Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cars lined up for hours as people take advantage of another gas giveaway sponsored by Dr. Willie Wilson.
The mayoral candidate is donating nearly $170,000 worth of gas to drivers Saturday.
Each car will get $50 in gas until the funds run out.
SEE ALSO | Chicago mayor candidate Willie Wilson giving away $70K in gift cards at 5 grocery stores Wednesday
It started at 7:00 a.m. at participating stations around the city.
This is the sixth free gas giveaway event Wilson has sponsored.
Full list of participating locations:
Mobil at 5701 W. Fullerton
BP at 5201 W. Jackson
Mobil at 850 E. 63rd Street
Clark at 1201 W. 87th Street
Super Save at 48 E. Garfield Blvd.
Super Save at 11100 S. State
Gulf at 9901 S. Halsted
BP at 603 S. Independence Blvd.
BP at 101 N. Western Street
Citgo at 2801 W. 59th Street
Citgo at 1745 W. Foster Ave.
Marathon at 340 Sacramento Blvd.
Citgo at 7601 S. Jeffery
Mobil at 7850 S. Martin Luther King