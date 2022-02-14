protest

Fremont School District 79 goes remote in anticipation of planned protests over face masks

The protests include intentions to confront and interact directly with students, district officials say
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The fallout over face masks in Illinois schools continues.

A judge recently ruled against Governor J.B. Pritzker's mandatory mask mandate, leaving the decision up to individual districts.

Since then, some schools have opted to make face masks at school optional, while others are continuing to enforce masks or going remote to avoid the battle.

Pritzker has said he plans to appeal the judge's decision.

Students in a Lake County, Illinois school district will move to remote learning starting Monday because of reports of planned protests.

RELATED: Illinois school mask mandate ruling forces districts to decide whether or not to make masks optional

Administrators in Fremont School District 79 announced the decision Sunday.

They report that the protests include intentions to confront and interact directly with students.

"These protests would create a substantial disruption to the learning environment and would negatively impact our ability to deliver education to our students," the district said. "We must continue to make student learning and safety our primary focus. We need to do this in partnership with parents. We ask for your partnership in ensuring that our schools remain welcoming and safe environments for all students to learn regardless of personal masking viewpoints. Our schools cannot become battle grounds for differing adult opinions."

The move to remote learning will continue until further notice, school officials said.

A protest is also planned Monday morning in north suburban Wilmette.

Parents with students in District 39 schools will rally against the school mask mandate in front of the village hall.



Wilmette was not named in the Sangamon County Lawsuit. Organizers note that two neighboring districts were named and are now mask optional.
