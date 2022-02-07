Illinois school mask mandate ruling forces districts to decide whether or not to make masks optional

District Breakdown:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois judge's ruling has forced many schools Monday to decide whether to continue with a mask mandate or to make them optional.Some school districts plan to keep their mask rules in place, while others made them optional.Last Friday, a judge in Sangamon County ruled against Governor JB Pritzker's mask mandate inside school building, in response to lawsuits involving parents and teachers from more than 150 districts."Now is not the time from my perspective to be reducing our mitigation strategies," said Tony Sanders, superintendent of Elgin School District U-46.While Governor Pritzker has vowed to appeal, many districts are not waiting for the legal wrangling to be over. Chicago Public Schools said it will continue to require masks, as will U-46 in Elgin.The state's second largest school district will have an exemption for a handful of students whose parents were part of the lawsuit, but that's it."Based on the wording of the temporary restraining order we believe we still have the authority to enforce mask wearing as part of our local mitigation efforts, and again, the local bargaining agreements that we have that compel us to provide a safe environment for our employees to work," Superintendent Sanders said.Many others have moved swiftly to lift the mask mandate. Some said they will continue to strongly encourage their use, others that these are decisions that should be made at home, like the Superintendent of Timothy Christian Schools in Elmhurst."We have wide spaces (and) large classrooms. We believe we can achieve this," said Matt Davidson, superintendent for Timothy Christian Schools. "We're seeing it in so many places, tens of thousands of schools across the country, have been mask optional all year long."Davidson said he believes he has the support of most of his school community. With nearly 1,300 students, Timothy Christian is the largest Christian School in Illinois."We have kids who are really suffering," Davidson added, "and we just want to present an optional environment where those decisions for the children can be made in the home and we're going to respect them."Also going "mask optional" are large suburban public school districts across the area, including those in Schaumburg, Elmhurst, Arlington Heights, Barrington and Wheaton, where Shannon Limjuco has two elementary school grade children. She said her kids will continue wearing their masks."I'm upset," Limjuco said. "I think it's the wrong call."Chicago Public Schools and its 350,000 students will continue masking.CPS said in a statement last week that the court's ruling does not prohibit the school district from continuing its COVID-19 mitigation policies and procedures, including universal masking, and that the district "will stay the course."Geneva District 304 has declared Monday an emergency day as the schools work out what they will do regarding masks, officials announced Sunday night. The day will be made up on May 31.Hinsdale District 181 schools also declare an emergency due to the mask ruling and will be going remote Monday, officials said.In St. Charles, district officials have also decided to cancel classes and use an emergency day Monday. They also voted that starting Tuesday, masks will be suggested but not required. The board added that they encourage everyone to wear a mask due to high transmission rates in schools.Masks requiredMask optionalUndecidedMasks recommended but not requiredMasks recommended but not requiredMasks recommended but not requiredUndecidedUndecidedMasks suggested but not requiredThe Archdiocese of Chicago sent a letter to parents and students Saturday that said they are "closely monitoring the case.""Because future court rulings may go back and forth, and because changing our policies back and forth would create confusion and disruption in our schools, we will continue the current mask policy for now," Archdiocese officials said.In granting them a temporary restraining order, Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene DeWitte Grischow said the mandates violate the plaintiffs' "due process rights under the law which provide them a meaningful opportunity to object to any such mitigations."