CHICAGO (WLS) --A family hasn't seen their daughter in years, and they believe she is being held against her will by R. Kelly.
New sexual abuse allegations continue to roll in against R&B singer R. Kelly, which is not a surprise for attorney Gerald Griggs. Griggs represents the Savage family in Atlanta Georgia, who are looking to take legal action against the singer.
The family says R. Kelly has held their adult daughter Jocelyn Savage against her will and abused her for the past two years. The family still asking the singer to let their daughter go.
"Right now ,our main concern is bringing Jocelyn Savage home and the other ladies in the house and if a crime was committed, holding R. Kelly accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Griggs said.
RELATED: Protesters call for prosecution, boycott of R. Kelly
Griggs says Savage is one of hundreds of victims who have been sexually abused by R. Kelly.
"I can think of 25 off the top of my head that we have made contact with," Griggs said. "If he is saying that everybody is lying, it is a whole lot of people that are telling the same story."
RELATED: R. Kelly's ex-wife shares story of abuse, survival to help other women
The Cook County state's attorney's office said they have received "numerous" calls alleging abuse and authorities are investigating the claims.
The new allegations come after the airing of the docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly" on Lifetime, which details sexual abuse allegations made against the singer for more than 20 years, accusations Kelly has denied. Kelly's legal team said the Cook County state's attorney is on a fishing expedition and maintain that the singer is innocent.
"We are ready and willing to cooperate with both jurisdictions in the investigation," Griggs said. "We will seek every legal means to bring Jocelyn Savage back to her family, so they can have a conversation in person in Atlanta or another city to determine what is going on in this situation."
The allegation comes as Chicago police were called to club where R. Kelly was early Thursday morning, police said.
RELATED: Chance the Rapper apologizes for past work with R. Kelly
A call was made to police at about 1:10 a.m. saying that R. Kelly was at a club in the 100-block of West 75th Street and that there was a warrant out for his arrest.
Police responded to the club and made contact with Kelly and after finding there was no warrant for his arrest, police left the club.
Victims or witnesses in the Chicagoland area who have information on this developing investigation are asked to contact Chicago police. Victims or witnesses in the Chicagoland area can either contact their local police departments or the Cook County Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Unit directly at 773-674-6492.
Officials from Chicago's fire and building departments were also at the studio Thursday. A Buildings Department spokesperson said inspectors were responding to a 311 call about people living in that warehouse, which is not zoned for that purpose. They were not able to enter but plan to obtain a court order to get inside.
LADY GAGE BREAKS SILENCE ON R. KELLY
Singer Lady Gaga has broken her silence on R. Kelly.
In a tweet, Gaga said she supports victims of sexual assault. She also wrote about her song "Do What You Want" featuring R. Kelly.
I stand by anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault: pic.twitter.com/67sz4WpV3i— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 10, 2019
Gaga says she made the song during a dark time in her life and she plans to remove it from iTunes and other streaming platforms.