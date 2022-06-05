Half marathon Chicago: Bank of America race starts in Garfield Park on West Side; see road closures

The Bank of America Chicago 13.1 race starts at 7 a.m. in Garfield Park on the West Side of the city.
According to marathon officials, about 5,000 runners are registered for Sunday's run.
Leading the way on a course starting and finishing in Garfield Park is a field of talented elite athletes, including three-time Bank of America Chicago Marathon champion Daniel Romanchuk and former Olympian Diane Nukuri.
The route takes runners through historic parks and boulevards on Chicago's West Side.
Street closures span from Douglass Park all the way up to Humboldt Park, and the start and finish line is near Warren Boulevard and Washington Street.
A festival follows the race in Garfield Park at 8 a.m., featuring entertainment and health and wellness activities.
Race organizers are excited to have this happen on the West Side.
"What makes it really exciting is that it really takes us away from where most half marathons are, which is on the lakefront or downtown, and it brings us to the West Side, and I think that's really great," said Jess Vergara, with Viento Little Village Runners Club.
Traffic closures:
- Schraeder Drive: Start to Central Park Avenue, 6:30 to 7:45 a.m.
- Central Park: Schraeder to Franklin Boulevard, 6:30 to 9 a.m.
- Franklin: Central Park to Homan Avenue, 6:30 to 9 a.m.
- Franklin: Homan to Sacramento Boulevard, 6:30 to 9 a.m.
- Sacramento: Franklin to Augusta Boulevard, 6:45 to 9 a.m.
- Sacramento: Augusta to Luis Munoz Marin Drive, 6:45 to 8:30 a.m.
- Luis Munoz Marin Drive: Humboldt Drive to Humboldt Boulevard, 6:45 to 8:30 a.m.
- Luis Munoz Marin Drive: Humboldt Boulevard to Cortez Street 6:45 to 8:30 a.m.
- Luis Munoz Marin Drive: Cortez to Sacramento, 6:45 to 8:30 a.m.
- Sacramento: Luiz Munoz Marin Drive to Franklin, 6:45 to 9 a.m.
- Franklin: Sacramento to Central Park, 6:30 to 9 a.m.
- Central Park: Franklin to Fulton Boulevard, 6:30 to 9 a.m.
- Central Park: Fulton to Schraeder Drive, 6:30 to 9 a.m.
- Schraeder: Central Park to Hamlin Avenue, 6:45 to 9:15 a.m.
- Hamlin: Schraeder to Madison Street, 6:45 to 9:15 a.m.
- Madison: Hamlin to Central Park, 6:45 to 9:15 a.m.
- Central Park: Jackson Boulevard to Polk Street, 6:45 to 10:30 a.m.
- Polk: Central Park to Independence Boulevard, 6:45 to 10:30 a.m.
- Independence: Polk to Roosevelt Road, 6:45 to 9:30 a.m.
- Independence: Roosevelt to Douglas Boulevard, 7 to 9:45 a.m.
- Douglas: Independence to Albany Avenue, 7 to 9:40 a.m.
- Sacramento Drive: Douglas to Ogden Avenue, 7 to 9:40 a.m.
- Ogden: Sacramento Drive to Farrar Drive, 7 to 9:40 a.m.
- Farrar: Ogden to Sacramento Drive, 7 to 9:45 a.m.
- Sacramento Drive: Farrar to Douglas, 7 to 9:45 a.m.
- Douglas: Sacramento Drive to Central Park, 7 to 10 a.m.
- Douglas: Central Park to Independence, 7 to 10:15 a.m.
- Independence: Douglas to Polk, 7 to 10:30 a.m.
- Polk: Independence to Central Park, 7 to 10:30 a.m.
- Central Park: Polk to Lexington Street, 7 to 10:30 a.m.
- Central Park: Lexington to Madison, 7 to 10:30 a.m.
- Madison: Central Park to Hamlin, 7 to 10:30 a.m.
- Hamlin: Madison to Washington Boulevard, 7 to 10:30 a.m.
- Washington: Hamlin to finish, 7 to 10:30 a.m.