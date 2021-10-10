Chicago Bank of America Marathon kicks off after 2-year wait

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11103515" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Marathon weekend events got started Saturday with the Abbot 5K race, which began in Grant Park and goes through the Loop.

Chicago marathon road closures

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's been 728 days since runners lined up for the Chicago Marathon, so excitement is high for the 33,000 people expected in Chicago Sunday just for this event.The set-up has been going on all week, and road closures are in place.The runners will also deal with some warm conditions this year, something people may not have expected in October.It wouldn't be the first time, though. Back in 2007, it got so hot that some runners even passed out.The race directors said everyone is prepared to avoid a situation like that."There's some athletes that are prepared for it, (and) I think its gonna be part of it, but we're well aware of it and we'll prepare for it," race director Carey Pinkowski said.A few changes to the race this year include no bleachers at the finish line in Grant Park. There will also be 25% fewer runners than 2019.And participants are required to be fully vaccinated or test negative for COVID within 72 hours of the race.It'll be really hectic around the city after 7 a.m. Wave one kicks off the race at 7:30 a.m. The men and women's wheelchair start is about 10 minutes before that.Street closures in the Grant Park area began on Monday with the closure of Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 10 a.m. Additional street closures for race day at the start/finish line area can be expected through the weekend, including:Thursday, Oct. 7: Columbus Drive from Roosevelt to Ida B. Wells closed, reopen on Monday, Oct. 11 at 6 a.m.Friday, Oct. 8: Columbus Drive from Ida B. Wells to Monroe closed at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 9: Columbus Drive from Randolph to Monroe Street will be closed at 6 a.m. and open on Oct. 10 at noon.All streets will fully reopen by Monday, Oct. 11 at 6 a.m.For more information about the marathon, including a map of its route, visit