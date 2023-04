Chicago Public Schools employee Garrett McLinn was arrested outside the home of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man who works for Chicago Public schools is facing charges after he was arrested outside Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home.

Police said Garrett McLinn went to the mayor's home four or five times. He was asked to leave, but would return.

In a complaint signed by the mayor, McLinn was said to be "very angry."

He's due back in court later this week. Police did not immediately provide further information.