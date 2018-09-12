Gary deadly police shooting under investigation

Officers in Gary, Ind., launched an investigation Wednesday morning after a person was killed in a police-involved shooting.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
Gary police launched an investigation Wednesday morning after a person was killed in a police-involved shooting.

There was a heavy police presence in the 600-block of New Jersey Street late Wednesday morning. The scene was marked with crime tape. A source at the scene said the Lake County coroner was also there.

Investigators have not released further details about the deceased or the events that led up to the shooting.

