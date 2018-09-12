Gary deadly police shooting under investigation

Gary police launched an investigation Wednesday morning after a person was killed in a police-involved shooting.There was a heavy police presence in the 600-block of New Jersey Street late Wednesday morning. The scene was marked with crime tape. A source at the scene said the Lake County coroner was also there.Investigators have not released further details about the deceased or the events that led up to the shooting.ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is made available.