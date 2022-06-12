Nightclub shooting: 2 killed, 4 wounded at Playo's, Gary police say

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Two people were killed and four others were wounded in an Indiana nightclub shooting early Sunday, police said.Gary police officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Grant Street at about 1:57 a.m. for reports of shots fired at Playo's Nightclub. Upon arrival, officers observed an unresponsive 34-year-old man near the entry way suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They also discovered an unresponsive 26-year-old woman.Both victims were transported to Methodist Hospital Northlake, where they were later pronounced dead, police said.Four additional people were shot, including one reported in critical condition, and went to several area hospitals, police said. The other three shooting victims appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.Due to the number of injured people and large crowd to evacuate, additional agencies responded.The Metro Homicide Unit is investigating and anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.