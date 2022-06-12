deadly shooting

Drive-by shooting: Man shot and killed in Auburn Gresham ID'd, 4 others injured, authorities say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
1 killed, 4 injured in South Side drive-by shooting, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed and four others were injured Saturday in a drive-by shooting on the city's South Side, the Chicago Police Department said.

The victims were standing in an alley in the 8600-block of South Damen Avenue in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood around 3:20 p.m. when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone inside began shooting at the group, police said.

A 23-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Tishawn Holliday.

The other four victims are expected to be okay, police said.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the left leg, a 24-year-old man was also shot in the left leg and foot and a 42-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body. All three were transported to Christ Hospital in varying conditions, according to police. A fifth person was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital, CPD said.

Police did not release a description of the vehicle.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.
