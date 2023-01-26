Gary shooting: Armed man killed amid domestic incident, SWAT response ID'd, Indiana State Police say

It's unclear who fired fatal shot or shots in Gary, IN incident

The man killed in a Gary police shooting incident has been identified as Edward E. Gant, Indiana State Police said.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- The man who died after a police-involved shooting in Gary Tuesday has been identified.

Indiana State Police, who are investigating the incident, identified the man as Edward E. Gant, 43, of Gary.

State police said the incident happened in the 1500-block of Chase Street in Gary.

Indiana State Police said Gary police started receiving hang-up 911 calls at about 3 p.m. Tuesday. After several calls, they sent officers to a home on Chase Street.

Police said when officers arrived, they were met by a female who ran from the home and told them there was a man in there, armed.

Police saw a man in the door of the home and saw the weapon, police said. They attempted to negotiate with him and called in both a hostage negotiator and SWAT response.

State police said the negotiator worked with the armed man for half an hour, but negotiations failed. The man then left the house, holding the gun to his head as he walked to a car parked out front and got in.

What ensued Indiana State Police referred to as a "series of events," during which shots were fired and the man was killed. Indiana State Police said it was not immediately clear if the man was killed by shots fired by the SWAT team, or by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No one else was injured.

The officer involved in the shooting will be put on administrative leave during the investigation, Gary police said.

