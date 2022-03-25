Mayor Lightfoot says Chicago working on gas tax relief proposal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot said her team is working on a plan to give drivers some relief from the city gasoline tax."The practical reality is we are a car city and people have to drive to get to work, to get to school to get to church, go to the groceries and we've got to figure out a way that we can do our part to really provide some relief," Lightfoot said.At the start of 2021, Mayor Lightfoot increased the city's gas tax by $.03 per-gallon.On Monday, the City Council Finance Committee will consider whether to change that.