Mayor Lightfoot says Chicago working on gas tax relief proposal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot said her team is working on a plan to give drivers some relief from the city gasoline tax.
"The practical reality is we are a car city and people have to drive to get to work, to get to school to get to church, go to the groceries and we've got to figure out a way that we can do our part to really provide some relief," Lightfoot said.
At the start of 2021, Mayor Lightfoot increased the city's gas tax by $.03 per-gallon.
On Monday, the City Council Finance Committee will consider whether to change that.
